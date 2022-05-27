Containing the Dragon

Western approaches towards China beginning with the 1970s and still going on in many sectors is a classic illustration of the law of unintended consequences. This is because the West and Japan contributed to China’s astonishing rise through their own policies and actions.

It began with the US opening to China and then through its and other Western companies making enormous investments in China, especially in the manufacturing sector. This helped it to gradually become the world’s major manufacturing hub, if not its factory.

All this became possible once China’s top leadership decided in the late 1970s to re-orient the country’s economic policies and open up to foreign investments.

China did not remain a passive recipient of Western investments by being satisfied with only getting jobs for its vast population. It also focussed on acquiring cutting edge technology, often through unscrupulous means.

Yet the West and Japan were not alarmed at China’s rise till relatively recently even though it was modernising and augmenting its armed forces as well and at great speed.

Perhaps, this was so because China was essentially lying low and not taking active interest on the political issues of the times despite being a permanent veto holding member of the United Nations Security Council.