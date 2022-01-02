Contemporary life and the possibility of moral existence

As far as the reality of existence is concerned, it is an undisputed claim that human beings do not live in an empty space, rather we are grounded or embedded in a context governed by some social, moral, and political idea.

Developing from Theodore Adorno, Judith Butler in her work Giving an Account of Oneself argues that the questions about moral philosophy not only emerge in the context of social relations but also the form these questions take changes according to the context. What it means is that the occurrence of moral dilemmas, for example, is not only inevitable, it also keeps on upgrading itself.

In other words, moral questions relevant to a certain context change their form only to be ever-present in a changed context. Imagine the question of abortion; it may be a moral catastrophe for some or freedom for others but the issue around its moral character still surfaces in public debates about abortion.

Moral questions around abortion may have changed their form (as today we argue about the point at which life begins in such debates) but the importance and urgency of such questions don’t fade away.