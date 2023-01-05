Contemporary Problems and their Solutions-II [Religion, Human Nature, and Materialism]

Let’s first try to understand why man turned to materialism for his comfort in this world. According to the Hebrew Bible and the Qur’ān, God created Adam and then his spouse, Eve.

God embedded the power of doing good as well as bad in the nature of man to make this world a place of test for him. He revealed to him that if he nurtured the good in him and did righteous deeds, he will attain success.

But if he allowed the evil in him to flourish and overcome the good in him, he will have to suffer not only in the life to come but also here in this life by making this world a virtual hell for him.

This was the mystery the angels could not understand when God told them that He was going to create man as His vicegerent on the earth.

After finishing with the creation of Adam, God commanded the angels to bow before Adam in order to show their devotion to God and reverence to Adam. Then both Adam and Even were asked to reside in the Garden of Eden and have a blessed and comfortable life therein. Every material comfort was available in the Garden.