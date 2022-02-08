Control medical inflation

To be precise, the evidence serves as a warning that growing poverty, falling incomes, and tighter fiscal constraints faced by the governments would be some of the major factors to make the financial hardships more intense in the coming times.

And the uncontrolled price rise of medicines will worsen the situation as there would be patients who would be condemned to death for their lack of financial resources to bear the cost of treatment.

For instance, the current pricing model of cancer drugs bears a huge question mark as far as its affordability is concerned. We have witnessed a significant change in the treatment protocol of cancer patients due to the emergence of several innovative therapies.

But the pricing of these therapies is so high that in most cases the treatment cost is higher than the annual income of the patients. And in this scenario, the patient is left with no option but to get consumed by the disease for want of treatment. It is increasingly difficult for people to pay for care.