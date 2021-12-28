Conversation with Delhi

A clear political void is in Jammu and Kashmir and it is a fact that selected bureaucratic set-up cannot replace elected leadership in a democratic country. Jammu Kashmir has been to various difficult and different phases. Status-quo in Kashmir has not helped to end violence and bring peace or solutions to Kashmir.

Young people are gripped with fear and insecurity. They continue to die before and after abrogation of article 370. The successive regimes in New Delhi tried repeatedly to end the violence and bring out peace, but countless engagements with Kashmiri leaders or Pakistani leadership have failed repeatedly.