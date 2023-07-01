Convert house into ‘homestay’ for tourists

Tourism is one of the oldest activities known to human kind. Historically speaking, it’s the travel that laid the foundation of tourism. Man in pre-historic times travelled to places in search of food and shelter.

Over a period of time, the travel simultaneously became a leisure time as man used it to take a break from routine work and enjoy. These small leisure activities transformed into mass tourism activities where destinations became attraction of people.

The mass tourism graduated into the concept of sustainable tourism, heritage tourism, eco-tourism, etc. where protecting and retaining the natural geography of tourism destinations became priority.

Precisely, the journey of tourism from pre-historic times saw developments through a system, providing a win-win situation for all tourism stakeholders, be it those who take travel to visit destinations for leisure activities (tourists), government, local community, businesses, etc.

So, it’s a tourism system which is not only made up of hotels or restaurants or cultural attractions but is a combination of various elements tangled and laced together to form a mutually supporting relationship. An expert says, “The tourism system must estimate the carrying capacity so that slogans to promote destinations will not have exclaimed.

The system therefore has to be managed so that expectations are able to be realized.” Meanwhile, accommodation is considered as one of the vital components of the tourism system.

As tourism activity starts with the attractions (another component of tourism system), the flow of tourists visiting the place necessitates the need to have accommodation for them. It’s the level of accommodation that plays a crucial role in extending the stay of tourists at a tourist destination. In other words, accommodation is one of the most crucial aspects of a destination.