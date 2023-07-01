Convert house into ‘homestay’ for tourists

Tourism is one of the oldest activities known to human kind. Historically speaking, it’s the travel that laid the foundation of tourism. Man in pre-historic times travelled to places in search of food and shelter.
Over a period of time, the travel simultaneously became a leisure time as man used it to take a break from routine work and enjoy. These small leisure activities transformed into mass tourism activities where destinations became attraction of people.
The mass tourism graduated into the concept of sustainable tourism, heritage tourism, eco-tourism, etc. where protecting and retaining the natural geography of tourism destinations became priority.
Precisely, the journey of tourism from pre-historic times saw developments through a system, providing a win-win situation for all tourism stakeholders, be it those who take travel to visit destinations for leisure activities (tourists), government, local community, businesses, etc.
So, it’s a tourism system which is not only made up of hotels or restaurants or cultural attractions but is a combination of various elements tangled and laced together to form a mutually supporting relationship. An expert says, “The tourism system must estimate the carrying capacity so that slogans to promote destinations will not have exclaimed.
The system therefore has to be managed so that expectations are able to be realized.” Meanwhile, accommodation is considered as one of the vital components of the tourism system.
As tourism activity starts with the attractions (another component of tourism system), the flow of tourists visiting the place necessitates the need to have accommodation for them. It’s the level of accommodation that plays a crucial role in extending the stay of tourists at a tourist destination. In other words, accommodation is one of the most crucial aspects of a destination.
Any person who decides to visit any tourist destination would firstly look for suitable accommodation up to his/her satisfaction. In fact, it’s the accommodation factor itself acting as tourist attractions for most of the travelers visiting tourist destinations.
Even there are some destinations which people visit just for their accommodations, be it hotels, rest house or guest houses. In a way, there are several tourist destinations where accommodation facilities are being treated as tourism products.
Accommodation includes food and lodging facilities to different types of guests. It should be comfortable and loaded with good quality of services and facilities. We have mainly two types of accommodations. One is called ‘Serviced Accommodation’ and another known as ‘Self-Catering or Supplementary Accommodation’.
‘Serviced Accommodation’ includes the hotel, resorts, guest houses, motels, home stay, lodges etc. where tourists are provided service of lodging and food. While ‘Self-Catering or Supplementary Accommodation’ offers accommodation but not the services of hotel. It provides food and accommodation in return of cash per day.
Let’s have a look at the tourism system at our own place. (J&K). Here tourism assumes greater significance as the sector is stated to be the backbone of the region’s economy. But, the sector in pre-pandemic times has always struggled to grow to its full potential owing to various factors. In other words, tourism sector has remained unorganised despite the fact several measures were taken in the past to reset it and scale up its contribution to the region’s economy.
In the past couple of years, the tourism industry is shaping up in renewed form as the tourist inflow is breaking all previous records. The huge influx of tourists is challenging the existing tourism infrastructure and has necessitated immediate attention of the government to set the system in order as the sector continues to remain loaded with plenty of problems. Of course, there are solutions in place to remove the bottlenecks hampering the growth of the sector, but what is needed to reset the sector is an organized approach to address to the problems. Immediately, there is need to track down the problems on region basis – Kashmir & Jammu. Then region specific solutions should be tailored and implemented. For example, we have a composite tourist traffic comprising pilgrims, sightseers and the visitors coming for business, conferences and other activities. So our tourist traffic is broadly categorized into pilgrims who visit Mata Vaishnodevi temple and Amarnath Cave; and foreign and domestic tourist, who come for sight seeing, pleasure trips, trekking, winter sport business etc.
In the above context, J&K Bank has introduced a scheme for converting residential properties into homestay for tourists exclusively for J&K, to provide an infrastructural impetus to the J&K’s tourism system. The scheme is in line with J&K Government’s concept known as “Homestay”. The concept envisages that a local (J&K) resident staying in one’s own house can start a ‘homestay’ by setting apart rooms for accommodating tourists.
What is the exact purpose of this scheme?
The conversion of any residential property into ‘Homestay’ facility for tourists needs finances to carry out required renovation/ refurbishment of the property. The objective of the scheme is to provide loan facility for this purpose to such residents who are desirous to convert their houses into homestay facilities. The house owners can get loan for four double bed rooms per dwelling unit and purchase of other required materials. Notably, the quantum of finance depend on actual requirement subject to a maximum of Rs.2.50 lac per room and Rs.10.00 lacs per residential house to be converted into ‘Homestay’ for tourists. However, the borrower has to bear 20 percent as margin.
Any specific eligibility criteria for availing the benefits of the scheme?
The scheme is open to all those who want to convert their residential properties into ‘Homestay accommodation for tourists’. But, there should be scope for such conversion. It’s important for an applicant to have obtained requisite permissions/ registration from the Tourism Department, J&K Government for such conversion. If the applicant has to make some external structure changes or needs extension of structure (increase in dimension), he has to obtain prior permission from concerned authorities to carry out the same. Only after getting the permission, the applicant can apply for the loan under the scheme. In case of jointly owned residential houses/ ancestral properties, all the joint owners/ legal heirs shall be made joint/co- borrowers. It’s pertinent to mention that components included in the loan facility include cost on account of renovation, painting/ paneling of walls, bedding, furniture, dining table, flooring, crockery, cutlery, and etc.
Is the loan provided against mortgage of property?
No. Collaterally, the loan is covered under CGTMSE. However, the borrower has to bear the guarantee fee. In addition to this, the loan shall be secured through hypothecation of all furniture, fittings and other movable assets created out of the loan proceeds along with hypothecation of receivables, if any.
Is the loan granted as a cash credit facility?
It’s a term loan, repayable in 60 equated monthly instalments (EMIs) after the initial moratorium of six months. The interest during moratorium shall be capitalized and accordingly EMIs are fixed for five years of repayment. Notably, the maximum age at loan maturity shall not be more than 75 years.
Any other terms and conditions?
The property proposed to be converted into a ‘homestay’ unit must be located within the notified tourist areas/ tourist destinations or area near to the hitherto lesser known destinations with good tourism potential. It should be suitably located and easily accessible by road and must have a dependable power/ water supply installations. Besides, a proper registration with the Tourism Department, J&K Government and permission for the conversion/ renovation/ refurbishment are also necessary. The renovation/refurbishment should be completed within a maximum period of six months from the date of first disbursement of the loan.
The bank will ensure that the borrower has sufficient accommodation for his family use in addition to the proposed space to be developed under the scheme. And it’s mandatory for the applicant to manage the facility of ‘Homestay’ himself.
