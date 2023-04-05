Correcting the problem

Thermal ablation: Radio frequency ablation, Laser ablation, Steam ablation

Chemical methods: Glue implantation Sclerotherapy

Mechanical and chemical ablation

Hence many players without adequate training are embarking on varicose vein surgery. Unfortunately, since their clinical exposure is inadequate the treatment becomes sub-optimal resulting in complication and recurrence of varicose veins.

There are many situations when endovenous procedure may fail such as when the great saphenous vein diameter is more than 2 cm, highly tortuous GSV and torturous accessory saphenous vein.

In these situations, hybrid approach of open SF ligation and thermal ablation gives better long-term results. It has been well documented that RFA and EVLT are as effective as surgery in the treatment of great saphenous varicose veins and at 12 months there was no difference between endovenous ablation and stripping surgery.

Moreover, it is well known that a single procedure, however complete, is unlikely to correct the problem and a combination of procedures is needed to eradicate all the varicosities.

Thus, a patient with large varicosities in the leg will need phlebectomy along with sclerotherapy to remove all the varicosities in addition to RFA or Laser treatment of the main saphenous vein.

Such an expertise is available with only a well-trained vascular surgeon who can decide on the procedure according to the patient. He can perform both Endo and open surgery and ensure complete relief for the patient.

Moreover, varicose veins, however well treated tend to recur after some years and they all need regular follow up. Hence it is best to refer the varicose vein patients to a vascular surgeon so that the patient gets the most appropriate treatment.