Corrupt, and corruption have no place in ‘New India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again reiterated his commitment towards zero tolerance towards corruption. He has asked the anti-graft agencies to work without fear and be aggressive while doing their job.
The Prime Minister gave a clear message that corrupt should not escape at any cost and they should not get political or social protection.
Since the day Narendra Modi has taken over the reins of the country the system has changed for the good. The corrupt have been cut to size and shown their right place. He has driven home a point that “New India” won’t tolerate corruption and anyone who violates the norms will have to face the consequences.
The war against corruption in Jammu and Kashmir has exposed the people who till 2019 used to fill in their coffers by looting the state exchequer. Funds which were meant for poor people never used to reach the deserving lot as these were siphoned by the people at the top and the middlemen.
After August 5, 2019—when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories—the scenario has changed completely. The funds meant for the poor are reaching them without any middlemen. The commission agents have been wiped out from the system.
Till 2018, the leaders, who ruled Jammu and Kashmir, never made an attempt to end the culture of corruption prevalent in the erstwhile princely state. In fact corruption had become an accepted social norm in the society. Instead of creating awareness about the ill effects of the corruption, leaders use to encourage a common man in Kashmir to indulge in corrupt practices. They used to tell him covertly that he should not pay the electricity, water and other bills and evade the taxes. This had created a system where the middlemen used to derive maximum benefit due to non-compliance by the commoners.
History stands witness to the fact that people of Kashmir have been honest to the core. They were taught cheating and dishonesty by the people who ruled them for 70-years. The rulers robbed the natives of J&K of their simplicity and truthfulness. They taught them new ways and methods to cheat and get away with frauds.
But the past three years have changed the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir. They have been made to understand that the government cares for them and there is no need for them to resort to unfair means as the fair means would provide them everything they want.
J&K’s transition into a Union Territory has proven to be a blessing for a common man in Kashmir. For seven decades he had no idea about what good governance means.
After the Centre started managing the J&K affairs directly, the common man in Kashmir has understood what a system means and how a government functions.
Steps that have been taken by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led administration have brought a common man closer to the system. He has realized that the leaders who claimed to represent him were concerned about their own welfare and not his well being. They wanted him to remain busy in petty things so that they (politicians) could derive the bigger benefits.
They didn’t make any sincere effort to make democracy flourish in Jammu and Kashmir. Their moves were eccentric and aimed at keeping the conflict alive. They were aware of the fact that if the people get what they deserve they would lose their relevance and the power which they enjoyed without any accountability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led regime has changed the very concept of governance and has acted tough against the corrupt elements. During the past three years many big fishes have been caught and the politicians, who used to believe that they are above the law, have been made accountable.
PM Modi’s recent speech has made his intentions clear that corruption is an evil and it has to be wiped out from the system and no one whosoever he/she is will be spared for violating any norm.
Politicians in J&K are no exceptions as they are being questioned and asked to reveal their story from rags to riches as their assets are disproportionate to their known sources of income.
