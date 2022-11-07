Corrupt, and corruption have no place in ‘New India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again reiterated his commitment towards zero tolerance towards corruption. He has asked the anti-graft agencies to work without fear and be aggressive while doing their job.

The Prime Minister gave a clear message that corrupt should not escape at any cost and they should not get political or social protection.

Since the day Narendra Modi has taken over the reins of the country the system has changed for the good. The corrupt have been cut to size and shown their right place. He has driven home a point that “New India” won’t tolerate corruption and anyone who violates the norms will have to face the consequences.

The war against corruption in Jammu and Kashmir has exposed the people who till 2019 used to fill in their coffers by looting the state exchequer. Funds which were meant for poor people never used to reach the deserving lot as these were siphoned by the people at the top and the middlemen.