Corruption is a Human Rights Violation

Corruption may be characterized as an infectious virus that damages the basic aspects of social life. It distorts the fundamental ideals of human dignity, fairness, and liberation for everyone, but especially for those whose rights have already been unjustly infringed, such as those living in poverty and those who are oppressed or otherwise disenfranchised

Corruption deepens poverty; it demeans human rights, it degrades the environment; it derails development, including private sector development; it can drive conflict in and between nations; and it destroys confidence in democracy and the legitimacy of governments. It debases human dignity and is universally condemned by the world’s major faiths.

Corruption is present in all states, result of socio-economic or political system or degree of development, in both the public and private sectors. Whenever corruption becomes entrenched, it has the potential to ruin a country’s whole economic, political, and social fabric. Corruption frequently impedes the growth of equality before the law since it contradicts the principle of equal treatment.