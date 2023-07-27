Councillor among 2 persons arrested in Baramulla in extortion case

Baramulla: The Baramulla police arrested two persons including a councillor on charges of extortion on Thursday, while another accused person is still at large and efforts are on to nab him.

A police spokesperson identified the extortionists as Ashiq Hussain Ganaie alias Ashiq MLA a councillor in Municipal Council Baramulla and resident of Khawjabagh Baramulla, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Kanlibagh Baramulla and Ashiq Hussain Lone of Bandipora Baramulla.

While sharing details, the police spokesperson said the action was based on a complaint filed by Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Lokipora Khag that the accused persons has approached them to get his brother Adhar Ali Sheikh, who is arrested since last year on murder charges released against a whopping sum of Rs five lakhs.