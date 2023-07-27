Councillor among 2 persons arrested in Baramulla in extortion case

Baramulla: The Baramulla police arrested two persons including a councillor on charges of extortion on Thursday, while another accused person is still at large and efforts are on to nab him.
A police spokesperson identified the extortionists as Ashiq Hussain Ganaie alias Ashiq MLA a councillor in Municipal Council Baramulla and resident of Khawjabagh Baramulla, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Kanlibagh Baramulla and Ashiq Hussain Lone of Bandipora Baramulla.
While sharing details, the police spokesperson said the action was based on a complaint filed by Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Lokipora Khag that the accused persons has approached them to get his brother Adhar Ali Sheikh, who is arrested since last year on murder charges released against a whopping sum of Rs five lakhs.
The complainant stated that the trio claimed to be affiliated with a political party and assured that his brother will be released from the custody once the demanded money is paid. The complainant had stated that following the assurance, they sold their land and paid Rs 5 lakhs to the trio. However, they failed to get his brother released from custody.
The police spokesperson said that despite failing to get the murder accused released from custody, the trio did not return back the money and instead demanded more money.
“The trio as per the complaint warned the complainant that if they don’t arrange more money then his arrested brother will be further booked in multiple cases besides the family will face serious repercussions,” said the police spokesperson.
Following the complaint, the Baramulla police acted swiftly and apprehended two accused namely Ashiq Ganaie @ Ashiq MLA, A councilor of MC Baramulla and Manzoor Bhat.
“The third accused person namely Ashiq Hussain Lone is still absconding and efforts are to nab him,” said the police spokesperson. He said, “ A case vide an FIR No. 152/2023 u/s 384, 420, 506 IPC has been registered at police station Baramulla.