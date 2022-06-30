Counseling Experiences in Distance Education

I didn’t have a good relationship, I didn’t have happiness. I felt like I was leading an empty, dragged, unhappy life. I enrolled for PG programme in IGNOU & Distance Education but dropped.

My main problem was how to get started; I shelved the lecture scripts which I received through mail. During personal-contact-cum-counseling when I expressed my feeling in the class, I was obstructed and demotivated by concerned resource persons they were not trained in the philosophy of distance education.

It was depression. I would feel like also giving up on my life. No one would understand me; everyone would blame me for my condition and I would be helpless. Depression had frozen me in time. I was left so far behind that I had no hope left. Everyone was so way ahead of me. I needed someone to talk to, coordinator sir gave me a patient hearing and hope that my life could be better, hope that I could have many good things even today, that the freeze could break and that I could make myself proud.

I had to choose myself above the pain. Something in me moved that day and I decided to seek help. I decided not to cancel BEd admissions and tore the application on which I had applied for refund. Through the course of counseling, my coordinator helped me prioritize and do better.