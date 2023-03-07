Counseling experiences in gender sensitization

Through non-directive counseling approach I helped my client to break the inertial frame and wake each morning at the time of fajr with a sense of direction. Praying five times a day proved a compass in her life. Depression is one of the toughest emotional issue.

Rather than blaming someone for it, have empathy with the lady. Let us place it in our mind that it can happen to everyone and remember we have responsibility towards our life partner.

In another case study I met a married lady who had just appeared in one paper and dropped from the course. To quote her: “My mother-in-law had different rules for me and my sister-in-law. Those gender–stereotyped rules blocked my academic trajectory.

Rules for me were that I should not move out from the home to work as my pseudo-religious oriented husband disliked it. For my sister-in-law, who was less qualified than me, she was encouraged to apply for various posts and move out in search of a job.

My in laws displayed dual behavior which was a potent tool for emotional abuse and driving me mad for taking some extreme step. When your life partner is the key abuser than even Gods feel helpless. Hypocrites are people who act sweet & your well-wishers in front of you but create differences in your absentia.

Praising me in private and talking as if I am the best person, but as soon as others are around, using sarcasm and painful words for me. In presence of my parental relatives, telling me how my growth and happiness makes them happy, but then also highlighting my shortcomings in front of strangers at the same time, to break my spirit.

Telling me in personal settings that they care about me and then making sure that I feel lonely, ignored or always treated secondary by people in social gatherings. Their erratic behavior causes constant confusion and you do not know how to react to their manipulations.

Their narcissistic attacks are so subtle and so silent that you cannot even react to them. I was always feeling like a double edged sword hanging on my head. There was so much pent up anger that I felt total bitterness all the time.

There was always unhealthy jealousy and competitiveness around me. My each move to join hearts was unreciprocated. Despite being post graduate, gold medalist with NET, my certificates became a fodder for bookworms. I was always treated like an outsider and still I could not complain due to fake sugar coated sweetness.

My BEd counselor made me see so many good things about myself that I started feeling so confident within me. He also counseled my husband. I would now hold myself together and be with people who mattered.”

To conclude when you label someone as being lazy, not social, careless, attention seeker, look within her eyes, she could be the victim of emotional abuse and needs support.

Remember if we save the honor of our life partner who is also somebody’s cherished daughter and defend her when others choose to be mute spectators, Allah will save us from the hell fire on the last day of judgment.