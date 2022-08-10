Courage Personified

BY NISAR AHMED SIDDIQUI

Maulana Hasrat Mohani gave the most passionate and emotional slogan of Jang-e-Azadi (Freedom Struggle) – “Inquilab Zindabad”. When Maulana gave this slogan, the whole of India reverberated with this slogan. This slogan inculcated a sense of enthusiasm and passion among the followers of Jang-e-Azadi. This slogan used to be on everyone’s tongue who was staging demonstrations and rallies against the British. Maulana Mohani so vehemently led the protest against the British that he demanded complete independence from then colonial rule. This demand was popularly manifested as Poorna Swaraj.

Although Maulana Mohani has been eclipsed by popular figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel, etc, his contribution to the Freedom Struggle is marked in golden letters. Moreover, his wife, Nishat-un-Nisa, is equally known for her courage and role in the Freedom Struggle.

In 1916, when Maulana Mohani was in jail, Nishat-un-Nisha not only bravely faced the English officers, but she also challenged them inside the court.

Nishat-un-Nisa Begum was born in the year 1885 in a simple family of Mohani in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father Syed Shabib Hasan Mohani was a lawyer in the Hyderabad High Court. Nishat-un-Nisa was educated in Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages.

He was married to Hasrat Mohani in 1901. When she married Maulana Harsat Mohani, she was completely ignorant of politics. But time took such a turn that the woman who was busy with the responsibilities of the household became famous for her fearlessness and outspokenness from the courts to the Wazir-e-Hind.