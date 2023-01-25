COVID-19 and Labour Market in India

Around the world, labour markets have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 shock, aching working and young class more than any other age groups. In 2020, there was almost a 9% per cent fall in the employment of youth internationally as compared to almost 4% per cent for adults.

Much evidence is there, which is based on existing country-level data, that point towards the fact that the graph of decrease in employment has been very much significant as far as underdeveloped and middle-income countries are concerned.

The year 2020 saw huge job losses among young people that decoded by and large into an upturn in idleness, contraction of economic activity, inactive labour market, and depression. The contemporary empirical alongside theoretical studies must therefore provide some possible consequences of COVID-19 on labour markets particularly India.

COVID-19 history is witness to the fact that the unemployment rate is capable of offering only a limited vision into the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the labour market in general and young people in particular.