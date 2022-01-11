COVID 3rd Wave and our Response

Now that year 2021 is gone, many things have gone with it too; including second wave of the pandemic. What has been left behind are its marks, scars and lessons that need to be learnt. So many people have lost their lives.

Many have lost their livelihood and many others have suffered loss to their businesses. It also impacted health of almost every individual. And with this cost that we collectively paid it is imperative that we learn the lesson; both at individual level and collectively as a society as a system; both at social level and also at administrative level.