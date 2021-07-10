COVID19: No Time for Politics

I recently came across a succinct background description of COVID-19. I quote: “The world is suffering from a small species of diameter 65-125 nm and length of about 26-32kbs. A virus which was initially named as SARS-CoV-2 belongs to beta coronavirus group. Later on it is named as novel corona virus (2019-nCov) or COVID-19. The World Health Organization declared it as a Pandemic on 11 March 2020.” But the clarity ends here, and then confusion, lack of coordination, much empty vessel sounding statements, division in readiness for vaccination and above all political mud-slinging take over. The OECD Employment Outlook 2020: WORKER SECURITY AND THE COVID‑19 CRISIS reports: “What took more than a decade to achieve has unravelled within a matter of months. In early 2020 the employment rate in the OECD reached a record-high of 68.9%, 2.6 percentage points above the previous record just before the global financial and economic crisis of 2008. Then the pandemic struck. Within months, COVID-19 spread around the globe triggering the worst public health emergency in a century. It has sparked an economic crisis not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. More than 10 million people have been infected with the virus, more than half a million people have died and trillions of dollars have been pumped into the world economy to protect lives and livelihoods. In the face of this challenge, a four Rs strategy, which progresses from response and rehabilitation to reciprocity and resilience, is needed to re-build a better, more robust, and inclusive labour market.”

While, fortunately, it has not happened in our country, a recent piece on the pandemic causes democratic shivers down the spine: “…covid-19 also poses a particular challenge for legislatures. It argues that among the secondary impacts of covid-19 that have not received sufficient scholarly attention, is the risk that legislatures would become casualties of the pandemic. This risk is not merely theoretical. In fact, a recent estimate suggests that two billion people live now in countries whose legislature was shut or limited due to the pandemic. This, in turn, raises concerns not only for the well being of legislatures, but also for the health of democracy itself.” Appreciating the uniqueness of COVID19 as a private, social and governance crisis may be of relevance here, of which I mention only a few:

(i) Usually, howsoever severe the ailment may be, there are chances for a departing soul to share the last words, or at least the last looks, with the loving souls staying behind in this planet. In the case of COVID19, this is simply non-existent for even if the opportunity exists, it cannot and cannot be allowed to be exercised by anyone.

(ii) Any ailment has always, excepting plaque long back, been one to be taken care of in continuous interaction between the patient and others, besides the doctors. In the case of COVID19, communication and interaction are beyond the realm of considerations.

(iii) The society has to be an institution permanently open to interaction and working together, but under COVID19 it cannot function under the prevailing norms.