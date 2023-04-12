Creating Public Awareness

GKF’s Public Outreach Health Programs: Creating a Healthier Community in Jammu and Kashmir

The Gauri Kaul Foundation (GKF) has been spearheading several public outreach health programs in Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives have transformed the health of the public in the region by promoting awareness, prevention, and early intervention in health issues.

Weekly Newsletter for Senior Citizens:

GKF’s weekly newsletter for senior citizens titled” Senior Citizens Lounge” has been a game-changer in the region.

The newsletter focuses on health and social issues that affect seniors, including dementia, arthritis, and loneliness.

The newsletter has helped seniors stay informed and connected with their community. It also provides valuable tips on how to stay healthy, including exercise routines and healthy eating habits.

Heart Health Awareness Articles:

GKF’s heart health awareness articles in leading newspapers have had a tremendous impact on the public. The articles provide important information on the risk factors associated with heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. They also provide tips on how to prevent heart disease, including healthy eating habits and regular exercise. The articles have also helped to dispel myths and misconceptions about heart disease, such as the belief that it only affects older people.

Awareness Interviews and Programs about Overall Health:

GKF’s awareness interviews and programs about overall health on TV and electronic media have been a huge success. These programs feature experts discussing various health issues, including diabetes, communicable and non-communicable diseases, health of elderly, and mental health.

The programs provide valuable information on prevention, early intervention, and treatment options. They have also helped to reduce stigma around certain health issues, such as mental health.

Many people have reported making positive changes to their lifestyle after watching these programs, such as adopting healthier eating habits and seeking treatment for health issues they were previously reluctant to discuss.