Creating Public Health Leaders

In Kashmir, the public health system is facing numerous challenges, including a shortage of healthcare professionals, inadequate healthcare facilities, and poor health outcomes, particularly in rural and remote areas.

To address this challenge, the establishment of MPH programs in local universities would provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively address public health issues.

MPH graduates will be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to design and implement public health programs, conduct public health research, and advocate for policies that promote health equity and improve health outcomes.

They will also be able to lead health education and promotion programs, develop health policies and regulations, and manage health programs at the local, regional, and national levels.

The MPH program can also help to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in the region. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of health educators and community health workers is projected to grow 16% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations.