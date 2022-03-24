Allah (SwT)’s creation embodies a universally applied principle---Creation in Pairs.

It is One and Only Allah (SwT) Who is beyond possessing a pair, a likeness or an equal, otherwise the principle of pairs holds in all things, as ordained:

‘’Glory to Allah, exalted beyond all, Who created pairs in all things that the earth produces, as well as their own selves (human kind) and many other things of which you know nothing’’ (36:36)

There are three examples of pairs as noted in the Holy Verse: pairs produced by the earth, pairs of selves (human kind) and many other created pairs of which we have no knowledge