Creative Fudging

As per Investopedia, a premiere online resource for investment education, the term creative accounting means to “capitalize on loopholes in the accounting standards to falsely portray a better image of the company”.

As such, when firms indulge in creative accounting, they often distort the value of the information that their financials provide. That’s why, creative accounting is at the root of certain accounting scandals resulting out of deviation from the set rules, like that of Enron some years ago.

So, creative accounting is a kind of euphemism, wherein a systematic misrepresentation is done. ‘Systematic’ because it is imaginative and unusual. It is a creative play with numbers or say, facts.