Crime against women

We really live in absurd times. Our reason seems to have gone gaga along with the forbearance to digest truth gracefully. Mere symbolism has become our rescue slogan.

It gets all the more ludicrous when people attach moral sensibility to the sheer growing of long beards or covering of heads.

Had this been the criterion, the ethical dilemma in some of the Muslim countries where beards and headscarves are quite universal, won’t be the sizzling issue.