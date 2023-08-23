The Principal Sessions Court in Srinagar sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in a case related to an acid attack on a law student in 2014.

It is being hoped that the verdict, and all other measures being taken to prevent crime against women and punish the guilty, would act as a deterrent for such incidents.

According to reports there is an increase in the cases related to crime against women. This is a dangerous trend and needs to be curbed strictly at all levels. Such incidents are totally unacceptable and have no place in a civilized society.