The pleasure drawn from obtaining and using what is ordained by divine law is perfectly acceptable in normal run of events; however in what law permits, crime is excess.

In other words, one may be perfectly justified in using what is lawful, but he may not exceed the use of it. The principle involved is laid down in the Holy Verse:

‘’O ye who believe! Make not unlawful the good things which Allah had made lawful for you, but commit no excess: for Allah loveth not those given to excess’’ [Al Ma’idah: 87]