Crimes against women and children

The conviction rate has remained low. Crimes against children have also reported a jump of 39.4 percent in 2021, the NCRB data said. The report said crimes against women marked a steady rise from 2019 to 2021. NCRB has mentioned about the cases, which were registered.

There are a number of crimes, which are not reported by the victims or their families to concerned agencies. Such incidents go unreported and are not counted anywhere. Going by the data of NCRB, the scenario is not good.

The society as a whole and the concerned government departments dealing with such crimes have to gear up to put an end to such crimes. The conviction rate remaining low presents a grim picture.