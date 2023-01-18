Crippling Economy, Food & Drug Shortage, Miffed China

A Pakistan English daily also pointed out while Pakistan is sliding deeper into economic crisis, Sharif is “begging” the world for financial support, while India is “progressing” day by day.

Let’s look at the top 10 reasons why the Pakistan’s PM is seeking help from India:

1. After the change of government in Pakistan, the country’s economy has paralysed, and is struggling to avoid economic default.

2. Pakistan have almost zero reserves in its Central Bank — (State Bank of Pakistan has only $4.2 billion, which means Pakistan has only two-third weeks of import billing. Its foreign exchange reserves have dipped to $5.6 billion from $16.6 billion in January 2022. Pakistan will have to repay nearly $8.3 billion in shape of external debt servicing over the next three months (January to March) of the current fiscal.

3. Pakistan decreased its defence budget for 2022-23 from 2.8% of the GDP to 2.2%. Army spokesperson General Babar Iftikhar said the budget allocation was reduced after factoring in inflation and rupee depreciation. This means it cannot afford to have any military conflict on its border. The country has been in war with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorists since 2002. According to defence sources, the Pakistani Army cannot feed its soldiers two times a day.