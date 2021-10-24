Crisis Ahead

That seems to have not been happening at all as people in large numbers including erstwhile rulers have fled the country for fear of being subjected to persecution by the Taliban for being on the wrong side of the fence.

There is no denying the fact that Taliban have fought a relentless war of over twenty years against occupation of their country by the American forces and won it. But the real war to rebuild a war torn country is easier said than done. Afghanistan on its own cannot do it. The World community as a whole including the US needs to come forward and give them all out support and the finances for it. Pakistan and India have to play their role to ensure stability in the region. There cannot be an embargo on women working side by side with men or the girls continuing with the education or pursuing their dreams. The foreign spokesperson of the country in his recent interview has assured all this but has sought time.