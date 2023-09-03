Crossing Borders: A New Leap in Border Tourism

Kashmir is renowned for its natural beauty and warm hospitality. Yet, the true magnificence lies along the borderlands, where flowing waters and lush greenery create a mesmerizing tapestry.

Since the establishment of peace, these picturesque destinations have gained traction in the realm of tourism, with the development of border tourism gaining widespread popularity.

Previously, these areas remained unexplored by travelers, visitors, and even local tourists due to the constant threat of infiltration and cross-border firing. The repercussions of such incidents were felt deeply by civilians.

However, the abrogation of Article 370 chocked-off border infiltration and cross-border shelling. This not only paved the way for the advancement of border tourism but also opened avenues for economic growth and local involvement.

Today, a noticeable surge in offbeat tourist destinations is evident. Hidden gems like Keran, Lolab, Machil, Teetwal, Tangdhar, Gurez, Tulail, and Uri have garnered attention.

These locations boast captivating vistas with snow-capped peaks and gushing waters cascading over rugged rocks, all set against breathtaking landscapes.

These places have emerged as novel tourist destinations in Kashmir, yet only a handful of people from both within the valley and outside are aware of these stunning spots, which extend beyond the popular destinations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam.