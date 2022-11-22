Cryptocurrencies breeding uncertainty

It has been a precedent to emulate the strategies leading to creation of success stories in any business or entrepreneurship. The failures in any sector are hardly given any attention as it is normally believed that failures would breed failures. However, it’s not so. Failed ventures, businesses or entrepreneurship leave a solid guidance document for others to emulate and be insulated against the possibility of any failure.

Precisely, generally speaking, it’s not a success story alone which can be a motivating factor for others to tread the path of success in their life cycle, but a story of failure can serve as a constant reminder about the causes that can lead to failures. Once causes of failure are known, it becomes easy for others to remain alert and avoid repeating the mistakes which others did.

When we talk in the context of investment matters, investors generally show herd mentality and follow success stories to make quick bucks. Otherwise, the investors who make glaring mistakes while staying invested in the markets and lose their hard earned money serve as a tested investment strategy. The fellow investors should have an eye to pick the wrongs in their investment strategy and subsequently avoid repeating them.

A case in point is cryptocurrencies. This kind of investment is a story of failure. One needs to understand the cause of failure as it serves as an eye opener for investors who have been blindly boarding the cryptocurrency platforms.

Today, investment in cryptocurrencies is yet again a hot subject of discussion world over. But for all bad reasons. At a time when chances were emerging ripe for including cryptocurrencies in mainstream investment portfolio, at least as a portfolio diversifier, the fall of FTX crypto exchange has caused disillusionment among its investors for suffering unprecedented levels of losses.