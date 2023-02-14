Cryptocurrency, yet again in focus

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been holding a stance against any legal status to cryptocurrency, the government’s disclosure that ‘the issue of regulating crypto assets will be taken up at G20 meetings’ is nothing but a hint at granting it a legal status in near future.

A point to be noted is that in June 2022, the RBI in its financial stability report revealed that cryptocurrencies are a clear danger. “Anything that derives value based on make-believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name.”

Now, the finance minister recently said: “Crypto is heavily tech led and has less human intervention. We are talking to all nations that if regulation has to be framed then one country cannot frame it alone.

So we are speaking to all for forming a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) so that it is effective. So all these are part of discussion. The process of discussion is on in the G20.”

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

It was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.