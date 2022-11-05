Culture of Display

Cognitive behavioural therapy is often used to help patients moderate their obsessive behaviour relating to their appearance. The report further added, sufferers of BDD can spend hours trying to take pictures that do not show any defects or flaws (applying umpteen Filters!) in their appearance, which they are very aware of but which might be unnoticeable to others. In one extreme case of the disorder, a British teenager Danny Bowman tried to commit suicide because he was unsatisfied with his appearance in the selfies he took (Daily Mail, 10 April 2014).

Dr Pamela Rutledge, Director of the Media Psychology Research Centre in Boston Massachusetts, in her write-up Making Sense of Selfies writes, “Selfies frequently trigger perceptions of self-indulgence or attention-seeking social dependence that raises the ‘damned-if-you-do and damned-if-you-don’t’ spectre of either narcissism or very low self-esteem” (Psychology Today).

In another research study, ‘“Let me take a selfie”: associations between self-photography, narcissism, and self-esteem” carried by Barry et al and published in Psychology of Popular Media Culture (2015) a significant link was found between some dimensions of narcissism and specific categories of selfies taken by participants.

As such, the malady “Selfitis” is being researched and its various forms are being categorized into several established mental disorders. From BDD to low self-esteem to narcissism to megalomania to delusions of grandeur to feelings of inferiority complex, the “Selfitis” is turning chronically endemic, lethal and literally suicidal.

Years back, it was reported that ‘more people have died by taking selfies this year than by shark attacks’ (The Telegraph). There are shocking incidents happening while taking selfies. In 2015, at least 27 selfie-related deaths were recorded worldwide, with almost half occurring in India. Since then, the figures have been increasing.

Surprisingly, most of the people who died while taking selfies were youth, the so-called digital natives or popularly known as ‘Millennials’. It is an indication of currently overriding concepts in societies. The Culture of Display, from one’s pseudo status and pseudo relations to pseudo riches, is overwhelmingly getting approved and established, especially on social media.