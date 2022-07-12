Curbing the drug menace

There are various reasons for drug addiction. One of the main reasons in my opinion is unpleasant parts of one’s life that the addict is trying to cover up. The euphoric effect of the drugs makes one feel better for some time.

With time the tolerance of the drug increases, so the quantity is also increased by the addict, thus it tends to be a never-ending cycle of drug abuse which with time only gets worse if medical attention is not provided.

The addict chases drugs as if their life depended on them, which also leads to financial problems. They can also impair memory, decision-making, ability to learn, and judgment.