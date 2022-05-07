Current Account: Rights & Responsibilities

A current account is the most popular account which is designed especially for businesses to conduct seamless daily transactions with no limit on the number of transactions.

The account is also loaded with the facility of an overdraft service, which the account holder can avail at the time of need. Precisely, a current account is an obvious choice to conduct hassle free regular business transactions.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that current accounts have been rampantly misused to commit frauds. On many occasions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged concerns over the misuse of multiple operating current accounts.

In fact, the RBI in 2000 had advised banks that at the time of opening of current accounts, they should obtain a declaration from the account-holder that he is not enjoying any credit facility with any other bank.

If he is, then he has to give particulars of the credit facilities. The regulator observed that the banks were lazy in following these guidelines, which paved the way for diversion of funds by borrowers. Banks were also instructed not to open current accounts of entities which enjoy credit facilities, without obtaining a No-Objection Certificate from the lending bank(s).