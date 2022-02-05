Cycle of Revenge

The movie tries to focus on the tragedy and agony that the children in conflict suffer through intense levels of violence. The colossal impact of conflict is such that Altaf resorts to armed violence and becomes a rebel to seek revenge against the killers of his parents.

Though the movie adopted the genre of fiction, there are scores of real incidents in Kashmir that resemble the toxic plot of Mission Kashmir in one way or the other.

One such case reported widely was about a boy described as a budding cricketer who joined militancy at the age of 15 after his brother was allegedly assaulted by security men in 2010 (Barkha Dutt, Nazir Masoodi, Sheikh Zaffar Iqbal, July 09- 2016, NDTV).