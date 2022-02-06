DACHIGAM: From the eyes of a wanderer

On a sunny day, notwithstanding the low temperatures of around 6 degrees centigrade, it occurred to me to go and visit the Dachigam National Park. It is only 22 Kms from the city.

I have visited it a number of times during warmer times between April and September but never during Chillai- I- Kalan. I rang up a few acquaintances in the Forest Department to get permission to enter, since it is not possible to go there without it.

It is guarded by the Central Reserved Forces en route.