Dangers of corporate governance failures

CCD was India’s biggest coffee chain in the 2000s and its proprietor V. Siddhartha belonged to a family with a 140-year history of growing coffee beans. At one point in time CCD had more than 1750 outlets across the country. A German coffee maker had inspired V. Siddhartha to launch Cafe Coffee Day as a rival to Starbucks. It was a time when the cafe culture was catching up fast among young Indians. The success story of the CCD was getting global attention as the chain launched its IPO (Initial Public Offer) in 2015. At that time, the rumours were hot that Coca Cola was planning to invest a whopping Rs.2,500 crores into this coffee chain company.

But destiny had something else in store for the CCD. Just two years after its listing on the stock markets, things started taking ugly turn. In September 2017 the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted a series of raids at over 20 locations linked to Siddhartha. He was reportedly heavily in debt. His Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd had seen net loss widening to Rs. 67.71 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from Rs. 22.28 crore loss in the previous year. This despite revenues climbing to 122.32 crores. He disappeared suddenly one evening in 2019. His dead body was found 36 hours after he went missing in Mangaluru. It was apparently a case of suicide.

The CCD came under the radar of experts who found that the company was experiencing serious corporate governance issues since the inception of its success story in 2000. Ironically, the period of its success was simultaneously loaded with huge debt. It was found that the founder of the company, Siddhartha, had taken on debt in his private capacity to buy land and invest in long gestation projects. The company went out of funds required for both operations and capex.

Today, CCD is one such corporate governance failure story which saw the company falling from grace, not because its business model was faulty, but for the fact that it miserably failed to comply with corporate governance rules and not sticking to legislation. However, there is an underlying message in the fall of the company. It should serve as a constant reminder to the businesses or to those who have an appetite to become a successful entrepreneur that good corporate governance practices are the cornerstone of scripting a top business success story.

To conclude, the RBI governor’s call for good corporate governance practices is a well-timed reminder. The management and board of directors of corporates need to observe ethical practices and remain disciplined, transparent, fair and accountable for their actions. Otherwise, failure in corporate governance has the potential to wipe out the company and can have a negative impact on the overall economy of the country.