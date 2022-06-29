The government of India has designated June 29 as “National Statistics Day” in honour of Professor (late) Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis’, which also happens to be his birthday, as he has significant contributions to the fields of statistics and economic planning.

This designation falls under the category of Special Days that must be observed at the national level.

The goal of this day is to raise public awareness, particularly among the younger generation, regarding the value and necessity of statistics in socioeconomic planning and the formulation of public policy.

Theme: Data for Sustainable Development