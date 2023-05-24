Data world: A New Revolution

In return, Pakistan openly favoured west and covertly got closed with China. In any case, it caused curse on Kashmiris. Americans knew it. They had their data base centres. In response to it, they secretly filled the alternate non dominant space with religious radicalism to safeguard their long term interests. Aroused anti USSR and anti India notions, it fed institutions with percepts of political religion.

The closed boundaries during the cold war would live on one sided information of state radios and newspapers. It's now we understand how great powers manipulated information that caused India to suffer and Pakistan to divide.

Now data sets inform us that it would need at least five generational time space in peace to understand that religion is different than political economy and power algebra. We have in Kashmir second generation leadership on its retreating stage.

Kashmir would need time to understand when its educated middle class would get expanded with its subaltern rungs of society, estimated by data analysis as it should be fifth generation.

Kashmir has to wait for another forty years to overcome its mystified mindset that is based on imagined religious nationalism. Kashmir has a future in plural India; its leadership would understand it when demystification process is complete. Pakistan is struggling for its plurality and Imran Khan is a metaphor for its contradiction.

It is no wonder if Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits think, alike. Majority-ism in Kashmir is religious -mystified, so is minority-ism of Kashmir bewildered in opposite to it.

The only difference is that the fourth generation educated strata in both the communities know what it is. They are out from it and think in terms of good of their children, peace and prosperity that is in pluralism with that nativity which is accommodative in plurality. However, their number is too small to make any difference to current subjectivity in both the communities. Let us accept it.

Since 2013, lid was opened by Edward Snowden, who went to exile after working for sensitive data operations in USA. It has opened the window to know the implication of data revolution.