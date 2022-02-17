David & the Goliath

The story of David/Hazrat Dawood (A.S) and the Goliath, the giant is related in sacred texts of people of the book, while as the testaments narrate the story in high tones, Holy Quran assumes it to relate the motto, the maxim involved in story:

'’By Allah’s will, they routed them, and David slew Goliath; and Allah gave him power and wisdom and taught him whatever (else) He willed. And did not Allah check one set of people by another, the earth would indeed be full of mischief: but Allah is full of bounty to all the worlds’’ (Al Baqarah: 251)