Day starts at 3.30 AM

While discussing the government’s good decision about change in school timing, Runak Sharma, a postgraduate student in Physics from Rajasthan said that the day in Rajasthan starts at 03:30 AM.

Similar situation is in other states including the neighboring states like Himachal, Haryana and Punjab. Students enter their schools before 7AM and many are dropped by their parents.

We need to change the old mindset of school timings and refrain from criticising the government for everything. From Mid-March till Mid-November, Kashmir Valley has the pleasant weather and school timing can be even from 8AM.