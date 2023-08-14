Days of many political developments

A number of developments occurred for last several days on political front in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Some were related to Laddakh Autonomous Hill Development Council ( LAHDC) - Kargil polls and some to other issues.

Senior BJP leader and party general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul visited Zanskar, which is part of Kargil district and did election campaigning for his party. He said that large number of local Congress leaders and workers quit their party and joined the BJP. " Zanskar is Congress mukt (free) now," he declared.

National Conference (NC) leaders from Kargil including former minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, presently the Ladakh head of the party, arrived in Srinagar and met the former chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah. They discussed the preparations for the polls and other related matters. The pre-poll alliance between NC and Congress also came under discussion. As per reports Omar expressed satisfaction over the poll preparations and the alliance with Congress.

In another development the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court directed the Ladakh administration to notify the allotment of plough symbol to NC in LAHDC- Kargil polls. The High Court directed the party to approach the administration in Ladakh in this connection.

NC was using the plough symbol in all the elections including the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The party will continue to do so in the future polls also.

No assembly or Lok Sabha polls were held in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when the article 370 was abrogated and J&K state bifurcated into two union territories - J&K as one union territory and Ladakh the other.

The panchayat and urban local bodies (ULBs) polls were held in 2018 last time and at that time NC and PDP did not take part. The two elections will be held after a few months from now and a process has been already set into motion for this purpose. Both the NC and PDP have this time announced to participate.