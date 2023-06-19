De- freezing the frozen electoral front?

As per the government order the nodal officer has to also formally request the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to revise the poll rolls and carry out delimitation of wards in urban areas before announcing the schedule for the ULB polls. It is to be seen how much time this process will take and when finally the dates are announced and polls held.

Will the panchayat polls be held after local urban bodies' elections is another question. For panchayat elections the revision of electoral rolls and delimitation of panchayats is also required.



The timing regarding holding of assembly polls continues to be a suspense for the political parties. It is not yet known whether the elections will be held this year or next year after the Lok Sabha polls.

Former chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah recently said that if the ULB and Lok Sabha polls can be held in Jammu and Kashmir, why can not be the assembly elections.

He said the polls are not being held since BJP fears defeat. Omar added that " the present uncrowned kings will not be having their political addresses here after the elections as their party will lose." His comment evoked a strong reaction from BJP .

Party president for J&K Ravinder Raina said that BJP does not shy away from assembly polls and that they are very much prepared. He reiterated that his party will get the absolute majority and will be having its own chief minister. Raina urged the election commission of India to announce assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP leader added that the people have rejected the politics of Abdullah and Mufti families and that their days are politically over now.



On the other hand the leaders of some Kashmir based parties say that if the claim of BJP leaders that people have rejected NC, PDP and Congress is true then why is not it being proved by holding elections and why is there delay so much of delay.

They say BJP is claiming of having held panchayat and municipalities' polls, but why the important assembly polls are being delayed and people deprived of their right to elect the government of their choice democratically.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti recently told media that assembly polls are very important for overall democratic set up. She stated that while delaying assembly polls, BJP takes credit for holding panchayat and ULB polls . "Surely, the ULB and panchayat polls are important but at the same time one cannot deny the significant importance of assembly polls. If assembly polls are not that important then why are those held in other states? Why not only ULB and panchayat polls are held there also? Why only J&K is being denied this right of assembly polls," she asked.