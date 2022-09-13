Dear Daddy, Dr Aziz Hajini

You ignored yourself so that your family gets all the worldly privileges. You proved to be a best father, best husband, best brother, best son, best friend, best teacher, best officer, and, best administrator.

I am proud to be your daughter but your absence haunts me day and night. How can I be free from your memories? Everyone I meet has the fondest memories of you and wants to share them.

Just yesterday, at a function to commemorate your first anniversary, luminaries like Professor Neerja Mattu, Dr. Ghulam Qadir Alaqaband, Professor Muhammad Zaman Azurdah, Sanaullah Niyaz, Ghulam Nabi Aatish, and Prof. Shad Ramzan all came together to chronicle your everlasting contribution, and I could not help but marvel how many lives you had touched.

My eyes brimmed with tears, and I could hardly repress my sigh wondering how much more you could have written and how many more lives you could have inspired. Wish you could come just once and I could hug you, but I know it is a dream too far…