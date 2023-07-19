Death has a living domain

Be born, live long and do well in life but be sure that death will usurp it all. Either we will not be alive to see the sun rising again or the sun will age and stop shining while we are still alive.

Both ways it is we who will cease to be. All successes, all failures, all stories, all glories, all achievements, all rich, all poor, all beauties, all bodies, all celebrities, all commoners, all upper-class and all under-class will meet the same end. Death as we know is the biggest equaliser.

After doing a lot of mathematics and cell science, the equation of death remains as consistent as ever. Death is programmed into the cells of our body. Achieving immortality will therefore mean solving numerous problems of different degree of complexity, all at the same time.

Even if we manage to do that, we don’t know what new medical conditions may arise in future and whether we will be able to cope up with them. In that context, covid is a recent experience.

Therefore, instead of immortality, we can better aim at improving the quality of life. Living longer, having better physical and mental health, and abolishing all political, economic, and cultural tenets that limit the personal development and social progress, would be something well worth aiming at.

Most scientists are hardline realists about death which is also due to the Second Law of Thermodynamics. There is an arrow of time in our Universe that leads to increased disorder and the wearing down and eventual death of all systems, from stars to the people.