Death of a daily wager in Pattan

The daily wagers working with various government departments must not be made to do the works for which they are not properly trained, and which can endanger their lives. A number of daily wagers of Power Development Department ( PDD) have died due to electrocution while at work.

These incidents have happened in past and keep on happening. According to reports, a daily wager of of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was electrocuted in Pattan area on Saturday. The 47 year old worker was repairing a cable and touched an electric wire, resulting in his death.

The officials must see to it whether the daily wagers are fit to do such risky and dangerous works. And whether they are trained to do the work and do have the necessary safety tools to deal with the life threatening situations while at the job.