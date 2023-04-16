Death of a daily wager in Pattan

The daily wagers working with various government departments must not be made to do the works for which they are not properly trained, and which can endanger their lives. A number of daily wagers of Power Development Department ( PDD) have died due to electrocution while at work.
These incidents have happened in past and keep on happening. According to reports, a daily wager of of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was electrocuted in Pattan area on Saturday. The 47 year old worker was repairing a cable and touched an electric wire, resulting in his death.
The officials must see to it whether the daily wagers are fit to do such risky and dangerous works. And whether they are trained to do the work and do have the necessary safety tools to deal with the life threatening situations while at the job.
It has been noticed that most daily wagers of PDD who have died in such circumstances were not suitable for doing the work and did not carry the required safety tools.
Subsequently they died. Sometimes, it also happened that while the workers were working during proper power shutdown, the power supply was suddenly restored killing or injuring those working.
Negligent and careless coordination between the officials in such situations has also cost the lives of a number of workers. The PDD must ensure that their permanent staff members having proper training and safety tools do the job. The daily wagers should not be dangerously pushed to do the work.
The daily wagers should not also volunteer themselves for the works for which they are not properly trained and which can cost their lives due to any mishandling. Same is true about BSNL, whose workers too have to work on the telephone cables laid along electric wires at several places.
If there is shortage of staff in PDD, it must recruit more men and train them properly. Even if the daily wagers have to be used for such jobs, they first need to be properly trained and provided all kind of safety. If the training and proper safety tools are there then such incidents will not occur.
But it seems that safety measures are not always taken and that is why such mishaps keep on occurring. There must be an end to such incidents. The families of the daily wagers who already suffer financially, suffer further badly after losing a member of their family.