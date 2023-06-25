Death of a lineman

Thirty two year old Ishfaq Ahmad, a lineman in Power Development Department ( PDD), died due to electrocution, falling from an electric pole during official duty at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar.

Reports said he was doing some repair work when the incident occurred. A precious human life was lost in the tragic incident, which has shattered the bereaved family.

An internal inquiry has been ordered and an FIR also registered. This is not the first incident when an employee or a daily wager working with power development department has died due to electrocution. Such tragic incidents keep on occurring, and lives are lost.