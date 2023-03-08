Death of a machine operator

Sujeet Singh, a JCB machine operator, died in an incident of landslide at Seri near Ramban on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Six persons traveling in a car were also injured.

The mishap has again brought focus on the very difficult and risky working conditions for the workers during road clearance and restoration of vehicular traffic movement on the highway.

These unsung heroes keep on losing their lives during their work. The Srinagar-Jammu highway is not new to landslides and shooting stones. A number of people including the workers on the road, passengers and drivers have lost their lives after being hit by shooting stones, or caught in a landslide, since past.