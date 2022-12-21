Death of an elderly man in queue

Death of an elderly person while waiting in a queue amid freezing cold to submit documents regarding his old age pension case in social welfare department (tehsil) office Bandipora draws attention towards the need for making the procedures and systems easier for elderly persons for various welfare schemes.

They should not be made to suffer. While measures are being taken at the top government level to make the procedures and system easier in government offices for the common man, particularly the elderly persons, the benefits of these measures do not reach to the people at the ground level in some cases.

The system and procedures need to undergo a change as is being desired at the top levels of the government. The officials must stop treating the elderly persons visiting the offices like all other people.