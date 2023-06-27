Deaths due to drowning
A pall of gloom descended on the Shatulpora village in Bandipora district after the death of two young siblings due to drowning. Reports said that 21 year old Nazakat Ali started drowning while taking a bath in a river. Seeing him drowning his younger sister, Nuzhat, jumped into the river to rescue him.
Nuzhat too drowned and lost her life. Nazakat was rescued in a critical condition and removed to hospital, where he died. The tragedy occurred after the affected family had sprayed pesticides on the trees in their orchard, located near the river.
Losing two young members is a big tragedy for the bereaved family. People including neighbours, relatives and others are visiting the affected family to offer their condolences. Reports of drowning incidents have started pouring in from different areas after the mercury level soared. While some were rescued by others and their lives saved but some others like the two siblings of Shatulpora village lost their lives.
With the increase in water level in water bodies there is a need to take care. Often youngsters, living near rivers, rush to have a bath to beat the heat. Even some of those going to picnics try to go into rivers, streams, nallah or lakes. While doing so their action may lead to mishaps. Therefore, necessary care has to be taken to avert such tragic incidents.
There is no need to take risks when the water level is dangerously high and the persons going into water do not know swimming. Lot of families go to picnics to such spots and even several schools take their students for picnics there. Going to such spots is not wrong but doing any action which is risky and can prove fatal has to be avoided.
The school teachers must particularly keep a watch on the students and their movements. This is very important for the safety of the students. A number of students have died due to drowning during picnics in the past.
There are several areas where the local residents have to cross nallahs or streams in absence of the bridges. Usually the water level in such water bodies is not dangerous but sometimes due to flash floods it becomes dangerous.
The authorities must construct bridges at such places so that the people cross over safely. Students in a number of areas have to face the same problem while going to their schools.
It becomes more important that the lives of the people including young students are not put to danger. Bridges have to be constructed in such areas on priority basis. Safety of citizens must be the first priority for the concerned officials.