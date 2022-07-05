Deaths in road accidents

Two boys were killed in a road accident at Rednag in Lolab area of Kupwara district on Monday.
There is no end to loss of precious lives in such mishaps and the consequent tragedies striking the families.
The deceased, residents of Baba Hayatpora in Lolab, were close friends. Amid the tragedy and shock, the bereaved family members and village elders tried to send a strong message across by making a fervent appeal.
They appealed the people to play their role in avoiding occurrence of such accidents by strictly following the traffic rules.
Talking to a few local media persons, who were there at the funeral of the two deceased youths, the elderly persons also made a special plea to parents to not to allow their minor children or adult sons and daughters, without driving license, to drive.
While the deaths in accidents get reported, the injuries to people in such accidents go almost unreported. Some of the seriously injured persons have to spend a long time for treatment in hospitals.
Reports indicate that minors, or youngsters without license, whether they are driving four- wheelers or riding two-wheelers, are also involved in causing the accidents.
Police recently took into custody two minors for a hit and run case in Srinagar.
A resident of Drugmulla, who was woking as an ATM guard was hit by a vehicle at Rajbagh and got killed. Police also arrested fathers of the two minors for giving vehicle to them.
The bereaved family members and elders of the village in Lolab made the appeal to the people with a hope that traffic rules are followed and accidents avoided.
But it is also a fact that such pleas or directives from government officials are either ignored or not taken seriously by some people.
The violation of traffic rules is resulting in more accidents, more deaths and more tragedies to families- which the families and the society here cannot afford.