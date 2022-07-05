Deaths in road accidents

Two boys were killed in a road accident at Rednag in Lolab area of Kupwara district on Monday.

There is no end to loss of precious lives in such mishaps and the consequent tragedies striking the families.

The deceased, residents of Baba Hayatpora in Lolab, were close friends. Amid the tragedy and shock, the bereaved family members and village elders tried to send a strong message across by making a fervent appeal.