Deaths in wild animal attacks

A girl child, and two boys were mauled to death by wild animals in Uri area of Baramulla district during last four days.
The concerned government officials including those from the Department of Wildlife Protection must act fast to avoid re-occurance of such tragic incidents.
They will have to take all required measures in the vulnerable areas so that people, particularly children, are protected from the attacks by wild animals.
The higher authorities have given some directions to them in this connection. The residents living in the affected areas on their part too must take necessary precautionary measures.
The government will have to take more steps to strengthen the Wildlife Protection Department with additional man power and other necessary facilities.
Reports indicate that the department is understaffed and the employees are not fully equipped with infrastructure including required cages.
Because of the staff shortage, the employees sometimes are not able to reach on time in the areas, where wild animals enter.
The Department is said to be having only 600 people as its staff in J&K. According to official figures, nine persons were killed in wild animal attacks last year.
Five persons died in such incidents in 2020, 11 in 2019 and eight in 2018. Fifty seven persons were injured last year, 87 in 2020, 85 in 2019, 83 in 2018 and 120 in 2017.
According to experts, mostly the leopards and black bears carry attacks on human in Kashmir.
They say the conflict increased due to the human population expansion in areas close to forests and wild life sanctuaries.
This issue needs to be addressed. More intrusion into the wildlife natural habitat will be more dangerous.
After human intervention in their natural habitat, the animals come out from there and adapt to live in human dominated landscapes because of the easy food availability.